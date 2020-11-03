Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $45,209.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00259461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00027603 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00007889 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 415,301,722 coins and its circulating supply is 397,155,233 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

Sapphire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.