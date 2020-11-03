Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 477,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

