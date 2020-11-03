Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,940.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

