Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,897,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,717,000 after buying an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,974,000 after buying an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after buying an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

