Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

