Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.07. Sensyne Health has a 52 week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

