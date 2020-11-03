Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -309.48 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,101.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,068,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Shake Shack by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shake Shack by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.