Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 30

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SHG opened at GBX 15.93 ($0.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.66. Shanta Gold has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.