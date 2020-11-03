Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Given New $29.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $31.50 to $29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.