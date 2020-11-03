Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Increased to $28.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SJR stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0741 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

