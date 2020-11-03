Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (S) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

S stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22. Sherritt International Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Get Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Maryse Belanger purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,670.

About Sherritt International Co. (S.TO)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.