Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expands By 18.5%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

