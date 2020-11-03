Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Declines By 22.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,641,525.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $143,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at $119,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,992 shares of company stock worth $27,957,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 562,170 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 0.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

