Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Decreases By 19.4%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 31,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. On average, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

