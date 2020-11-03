Short Interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expands By 23.0%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

