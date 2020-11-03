Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Declines By 18.9%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

