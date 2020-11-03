Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Decreases By 22.5%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

