Short Interest in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expands By 24.8%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 172,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 156,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,536,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 169,681 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBFX opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $452.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

PBFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

