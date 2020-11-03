Short Interest in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Declines By 22.4%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Several research analysts have commented on PRSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,023.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

