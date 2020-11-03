Short Interest in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Expands By 24.2%

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

TIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Shares of TIF opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

