Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Increases By 24.1%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 204,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 968,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $48,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 40.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

WidePoint shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 6th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

WYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

