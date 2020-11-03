Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

