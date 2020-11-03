SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 126.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBOW stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

