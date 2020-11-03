Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,732,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

