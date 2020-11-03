Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-poised to benefit from growing demand for 5G handsets as its offerings are widely used by Samsung, and Motorola as well as other players for 5G mobile platforms. Skyworks is witnessing strong momentum for bulk acoustic wave (BAW)-enabled modules in both mobile and broad markets. It is banking on portfolio strength to capitalize on the rapid changes in the industry due to the coronavirus. Notably, its solutions are supporting telemedicine and emergency-response applications, as well as remote work, e-learning and video streaming, among others. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic uncertainties owing to coronavirus pandemic are major headwinds, at least in the near term. Also, increasing costs for product development and Huawei-related ban remain a concern.”

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.89.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $142.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.