Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

