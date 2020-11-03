Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.09.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

