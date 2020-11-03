Smith Micro Software (SMSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMSI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

