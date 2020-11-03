Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of SNN opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,010,000 after buying an additional 445,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,089,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

