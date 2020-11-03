So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 0.25. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

