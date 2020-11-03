So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded So-Young International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. So-Young International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.87.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

