So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

Shares of SY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 0.25. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $46.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth $296,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth $930,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

