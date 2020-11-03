Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 140166 started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $254.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $267.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.66. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.