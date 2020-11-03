South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

SPFI stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

