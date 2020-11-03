South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPFI. BidaskClub upgraded South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 501.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.