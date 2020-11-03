SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,638,000.

GLD opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

