SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,197,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,825,000 after buying an additional 634,639 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

