SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2,814.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.