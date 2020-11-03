SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $353.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.66.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

