Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spirit Airlines have declined approximately 45% since the beginning of March, as it takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak which has crippled air-travel demand. Passenger revenues fell 54.5% year over year in the first nine months of 2020. Total operating revenue per available seat mile or TRASM declined 27.9% in the first nine months of 2020. Due to reduced travel demand, capacity has declined 36.4% in the first nine months of 2020. Capacity is expected to decline 25% in the fourth quarter. This is pushing up unit costs. However, the carrier’s cost-control measures to curb the impact of the fall in demand are praise-worthy. Improvement in cash burn is also encouraging. For the fourth quarter, the company predicts average daily cash burn to improve to about $2 million per day, from $2.3 million reported in the September quarter.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $17.60 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 222,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

