Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

