SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised SPX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 121,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 51,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

