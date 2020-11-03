SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

SPX (NYSE:SPXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. William Blair upgraded shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SPX will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

