SPX’s (SPXC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded SPX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 82.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

