SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

