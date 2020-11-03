S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

