St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 980 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 979.60 ($12.80).

Get St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) alerts:

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) stock opened at GBX 905.80 ($11.83) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 942.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 928.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. St. James’s Place plc has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76).

In related news, insider Craig Gentle purchased 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.