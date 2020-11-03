STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.50 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $75.24.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

