Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after buying an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,426,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

