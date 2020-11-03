Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,928 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.